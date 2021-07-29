Sean Penn Acts Alongside Daughter Dylan in Emotional New 'Flag Day' Trailer

Sean Penn is showcasing the talents of his daughter, Dylan Penn, in his upcoming drama, Flag Day. In the emotional new trailer, 60-year-old Sean plays real-life counterfeiter John Vogel and 30-year-old Dylan plays his daughter, Jennifer, trying to uncover the truth about her dad's life.

"My father lusted after freedom, the kind of freedom most free people never experience," Jennifer (Dylan) says in the trailer.

The heartbreaking film was directed by Sean and also features his 27-year-old real-life son, Hopper Penn. Earlier this month, it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and Sean, who shares Dylan and Hopper with ex-wife Robin Wright, attended the premiere with his children and co-stars.

Flag Day is based off the story of John Vogel as told by his daughter Jennifer. In real life, Jennifer penned the memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life, which is the basis for the film.

Flag Day hits theaters on Aug. 20.