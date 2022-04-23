Sean Penn and Leila George Finalize Divorce Nearly Two Years After Getting Married

Sean Penn and Leila George are officially divorced. According to multiple reports, a judge signed off on the paperwork Friday, just a few months shy on what would have been their 2-year wedding anniversary.

George filed for divorce from Penn last October and reportedly separated a month prior citing irreconcilable differences.

The 30-year-old Australian actress and Milk star got married in July 2020 after dating for four years. They were first romantically linked in 2016 and made their red carpet debut in October of that year, after having a romantic rendezvous in Hawaii. George is the daughter of Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D'Onofrio and his ex-girlfriend, Greta Scacchi.

Penn dished deets about his "COVID wedding" during an August 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where the actor also flashed his wedding ring.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn told Seth Meyers. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Penn's been keeping busy the last few months. He was recently in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion before he was spotted walking "miles" to the Polish border after abandoning his car in Ukraine.

And, just a few days ago, Penn spoke to ET about what it was like working with longtime pal Julia Roberts for their new show, Gaslit.

This is Penn's third divorce. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.