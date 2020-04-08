Sean Penn Details His 'COVID Wedding' to Leila George

Sean Penn flashed some new jewelry on Late Night With Seth Meyers after marrying Leila George last week.

After reports surfaced over the weekend that the 59-year-old actor and the 28-year-old Australian actress had tied the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic, Penn flashed his wedding ring on the late-night show and talked about the couple's big day.

The Oscar winner confirmed that he got married last Thursday in a virtual ceremony. "We did a COVID wedding," Penn told Meyers. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Meyers asked if it was less stressful having a Zoom wedding rather than a big event, to which Penn joked, "Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID."

Penn has been married twice before, first to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and then to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright have two children, 29-year-old daughter Dylan and 26-year-old son Hopper.

Penn and George first sparked romance rumors in October 2016, after vacationing in Hawaii together. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship, but have made a number of red carpet appearances together.