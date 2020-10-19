See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Back in Their 'Hocus Pocus' Costumes: Pic!

The Sanderson Sisters are back! With only a few days left before the long-awaited reunion, the stars of Hocus Pocus are donning their iconic ensembles.

Bette Midler took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy standing side-by-side on a blue screen background, decked out in their wonderfully witchy wardrobe.

In the photo, Midler, Parker and Najimy -- who starred as the mystically malevolent trio of magical malcontents known as the Sanderson Sisters in the beloved 1993 family horror comedy -- are all smiles as they reprise their iconic roles together.

"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!" Midler captioned the cute snapshot. "“In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces!"

The one-time-only reunion special is part of a virtual Halloween fundraising event known as Hulaween, benefitting the New York Restoration Project.

Hulaween is going virtual this year, with online event tickets for fans all over the world, honoring the 1993 Halloween classic with "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year," all to raise funds for NYRP’s work in environmental and social justice.

ET caught up with Midler and Najimy at last year's Hulaween gala, at the New York Hilton Midtown, and the beloved actresses opened up about their potential involvement in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which is in the works at Disney+.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," joked Midler, who was dressed up as classic movie icon Mae West. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters."

"I mean she's in the zeitgeist," Midler explained. "I have met people -- I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds -- who say, 'Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

The "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" special event is set to take place on Oct. 30. Fans interested in attending virtually can purchase tickets online.