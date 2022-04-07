See Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Hang 'in Their Favorite Habitat' in Photo Taken by Their Daughter

Taking on life side by side!

After announcing his aphasia diagnosis last week, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a new photo of them together in what they call their "favorite habitat."

"#offthegrid," Emma captioned a new Instagram post featuring the couple embracing while sitting on a tree trunk outside. Emma noted the picture was taken by their daughter, Mabel Ray Willis, who recently celebrated her 10th birthday.

The smiling couple garnered tons of love from followers in the comments. "Prayers of healing health for you Bruce and the family," one comment read. "Sometimes off the grid is the place to be. Be well Willis clan," another encouraged.

Just days ago, Emma, Bruce's oldest daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore took to social media with a joint statement announcing the 67-year-old actor's retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement read. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Emma, who has been married to Bruce for 13 years, later took to social media again to thank everyone for their well wishes.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”