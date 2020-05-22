See Charli D'Amelio Make Her Acting Debut in 'StarDog and TurboCat' (Exclusive Clip)

Fans will soon get to see even more of Charli D'Amelio -- or hear more from her, rather.

The TikTok star makes her acting debut in the upcoming animated film StarDog and TurboCat. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at D'Amelio's part in the movie, which follows a dog, Buddy (Nick Frost), who was launched into space by his scientist owner in 1969. Buddy crash-lands in a present-day town where pets are no longer welcome, and with the help of a tech wiz cat named Felix (Luke Evans), he embarks on a daring adventure to find his owner.

D'Amelio, 16, plays the role of Tinker, a mouse, in the movie -- which also stars Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy. Check out ET's exclusive clip in the video player above.

In an April interview with ET, D'Amelio dished on her role in StarDog and TurboCat and opened up about getting acting lessons from the Stranger Things kids.

"I did my first voice acting [role] for an animated movie, so that's more in the works as of right now," she shared. "I did a private session with the stars of Stranger Things, acting lessons, so that was super cool. In my YouTube video, you can see how it was a little bit more difficult for me, but it was super fun. I'd like to get into it as much as I can."

StarDog and TurboCat will be available on DIRECTV Cinema starting May 21, before it arrives on VOD/Digital June 19.

