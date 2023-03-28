See Drew Barrymore and 'Ever After' Co-Stars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds Reunite in Costume 25 Years Later

Talk about a daytime TV fairy-tale moment!

Nearly 25 years after the release of Ever After famously starring Drew Barrymore, the talk show host reunited with her co-stars from the film on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show -- and it truly was a sight to behold.

Sporting their signature looks from the movie, Barrymore and her movie stepsisters, Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds, appeared in costume and reminisced about filming the beloved project.

"It’s not even a show. We’re just here in a time machine and we’re back 25 years ago because it’s the 25th anniversary of Ever After," Barrymore said. "I literally can't even believe I get to be here with my sisters -- my stepsisters."

The box office hit, which came out in July 1998, also starred Dougray Scott as the film's love interest, Prince Henry of France. While Scott was not there in person, he surprised the women by appearing live on video and credited Barrymore with helping him get the role.

"I remember I auditioned for the part in London and I’d sort of been rejected the first round of auditions, but my agent sort of managed to get me in the room again. I begged. I begged them. I said, 'Give me another chance. Give me another chance,' and I think that’s how I got the part," he described. "Then to you as well, I think you went to bat for me, so thank you very much. I appreciate it."

Barrymore also revealed how she convinced Anjelica Huston to star in the movie as her wicked stepmother, Baroness Rodmilla de Ghent.

The actress recalled, "I got her on the phone somehow and I said, 'You know what, for your dad, John Huston, and my grandfather, John Barrymore, who you know partied here on Earth and are somewhere up in heaven keeping it going, Barrymore Huston, Huston Barrymore, we’ve got to do this. Just for the men in our lives who have set such a tone for what we’re supposed to be doing here on Earth, let’s honor those two men by being these two women together. Are you with me?’ and well, she did the film."

In 2022, Lynskey shared fond memories with ET of that "really wonderful time" making the movie, which marked one of the Yellowjackets star's first. "[I thought], 'Moviemaking is magic!'" she gushed, recalling "epic" dinner parties in France. "And they’re not all like that I came to learn. They’re not all so magic, but it was a good time."