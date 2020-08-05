See Governor Andrew Cuomo's Sweet Response to a First Grader Who Wants to Be Him For a Day

As Governor Andrew Cuomo's popularity continues to rise, his fan base just keeps growing -- and with his response to one young fan, it's easy to see why.

While the New York governor leads the state's fight against the coronavirus outbreak and champions the use of face masks on a daily basis, people are getting a first-hand glimpse of just how challenging it is to lead in a time of crisis.

As one Twitter user told Cuomo on Thursday, he's apparently becoming something of a role model, even for elementary students, because of his dedication.

"So my little brother who’s in the first grade had a homework question saying 'If you could be anybody for a day, who would you be?' & this kid says I wanna be Andrew Cuomo, because he has a really hard job right now and I want to be like him,' @ShyanneGarcia18 tweeted.

Cuomo graciously responded to the message, but made sure to take the opportunity to once again highlight the heroes on the frontlines.

"Tell your little brother thank you, but I just tell the facts," Cuomo responded. "You know who has a really hard job? The nurses, doctors, transit workers, first responders and all our essential workers."

"They showed up so we could stay home," Cuomo added.

