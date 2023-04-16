See Keanu Reeves Kiss Girlfriend Alexandra Grant on MOCA Gala Red Carpet: Pics

Sharing some sweet PDA while posing for pics! Keanu Reeves and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, couldn't be a cuter red carpet couple.

The pair came together for a rare public appearance as they walked the carpet together at the Museum of Contemporary Art's 2023 Gala, held at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A bearded Reeves, rocking his now-traditional red carpet attire of a sleek black suit and white shirt, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his ladylove -- who looked chic and elegant in a red, sleeveless flower pattern gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As they stopped for pics, Reeves appeared to compliment Grant on her lovely ensemble and quickly stopped to give her a kiss as photographers -- and fans on the sidelines -- snapped away.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The adorable moment was also shared on Twitter, and fans were delighted over how happy Reeves and Grant seemed to be as they basked in the glow of the spotlight as a couple.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a sweet moment on the carpet at the @MOCAlosangeles Gala. #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #MOCA pic.twitter.com/rrl0gQVazY — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 16, 2023

While it's unclear when the pair first met, Reeves has reportedly been in a relationship with Grant since 2011, when they collaborated on Reeve's book, Ode to Happiness.

Additionally, they posed together on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland, the same year they collaborated for a second time on Reeve's book Shadows.

Together, the pair started their own book publishing company in 2017.

In March 2020, Grant explained to Vogue UK that she first made Ode to Happiness -- which is a picture book targeted at adults that features drawings from Grant and text by Reeves -- as a personal gift, before they decided to publish it.

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," Grant said of their collaboration. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him -- they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing."

As for whether Grant was thinking of marriage herself, she replied at the time, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."