See Kim Kardashian Officiate Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Wedding in Las Vegas

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are giving the world a look inside their Las Vegas wedding ceremony!

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, a marriage license obtained by ET shows.

On Wednesday, the actor and the hairstylist took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some of the special moments including the picture from the altar, where Kim Kardashian officiated the ceremony.

"We did it 💍 Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain," Appleton wrote.

"ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned his post referencing the Nicki Minaj song "Only."

The newlyweds shared the same photo set that led with a picture of them posing for the camera in matching black outfits. However, it was the pic from inside the ceremony that showed Kardashian's role in their love milestone.

In the photo, Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, are inside of a wedding chapel in front of the altar, as Kardashian stands before them. ET has learned that the Kardashians star officiated the wedding.

Shania Twain also played a part, as the country music songstress appears in a video performing a private set for the men.

The duo said "I do" at the Little White Chapel in front of six guests, including Kardashian, according to Page Six, who first reported news of the nuptials.

Fans got a taste of the trio's weekend in Vegas as Kardashian shared clips of them attending Usher's My Way Vegas residency.

Kim Kardashian /Instagram

In the clips, Kardashian, Appleton and Gage sing along to some of the singer's biggest hits including, "My Boo" and "Burn."

"Finally made it to see @Usher but my girls are mad they aren't here sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," the reality TV star wrote after being serenaded by the singer.

Appleton's weekend was full of celebrations as he and Kardashian jetted back to L.A., where he was honored during The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. At the ceremony, Kardashian, who was joined by her eldest child, 9-year-old North, presented Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year award.

"I also want to say thank you to Lukas," Appleton said during his acceptance speech, "for being my rock and making me feel like I'm perfect when I know I'm not."

The Little White Chapel wedding ceremony came the same month that news of Appleton and Gage's engagement broke. A source previously told ET that Gage told friends he and Appleton got engaged around the time they were in Mexico together in February, the same month they sparked dating rumors.