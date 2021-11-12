See Kim Kardashian Return to Her Stylist Roots at Pal Paris Hilton's Wedding

Kim Kardashian West returned to her stylist roots at Paris Hilton's wedding.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was among Hilton and husband Carter Reum's 250 guests at their wedding on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. Kardashian West, who has known Hilton for years, was photographed fluffing the the tulle skirt of the bride's stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

In the pics, Kardashian West, wearing a strapless black gown, smiles at her longtime pal ahead of her nuptials. Long before Kardashian West had her hit reality TV show and empire, the two were best friends. Kardashian West even worked for Hilton, appearing in a 2003 episode of The Simple Life as her closet organizer and stylist.

The pair drifted apart for a few years, but by 2012, the two rekindled their friendship and have remained close ever since. The two even worked together, with Kardashian West starring in Hilton's "Best Friend's A**" music video, and the socialite participating in the Yeezy Season 6 clothing line photo shoot.

In a 2019 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West credited Hilton to giving her her career.

"I really would wanna do anything for her," Kardashian West told her sister, Khloe Kardashian. "She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that."

Hilton and Reum's wedding was a star-studded and glamorous affair. Held at the Beverly Hills estate of Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, Paula Abdul, Nicole Richie, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Meghan Trainor, Ashley Benson, Rachel Zoe and more were among the people invited.

Kim Petras performed at the ceremony, singing a slow cover of Hilton's song, "Stars Are Blind," before the bridal party entered to an instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Demi Lovato also performed at the reception.

Before Hilton and Reum said "I do," ET spoke with the mother of the bride, Kathy Hilton.

"I can't believe it. I'm just overwhelmed... She's my baby. It just really started hitting me yesterday at the rehearsal. I didn't sleep last night," Kathy told ET, before noting that she, her daughter and others spent the night before the wedding together, having dinner and working on the seating chart.

"It's beautiful, it's tasteful, it's romantic, it is graceful," Kathy said of the wedding decor. "... It really, really is Paris, with touches of pink. Not too much!"

