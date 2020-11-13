See Kim Kardashian's Emotional Reaction to Kanye West's Hologram Present of Her Late Dad

Kim Kardashian West was overcome with emotion when she saw her late father as a hologram on her birthday. The reality star shared her tearful reaction to the headline-making gift on her birthday vlog on Thursday.

"Kim, this is from Kanye [West]," a voice says in the video, as Kim sits in a room in between sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "Happy 40th!"

"Yay! Is it a light show?" Kim asks as the lights dim. "I'm scared. Is anyone going to jump out at me?"

A small clip of the hologram plays, as sniffles are heard in the background. When the lights come back on, it's clear Kim and her family are crying.

"Thank you for that," Kim cries to Kanye while video chatting. "Seriously, thank you!"

"Can we see it again?" a voice is heard asking.

Kim, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, first shared Kanye's gift on social media on Oct. 29, calling it the "most thoughtful gift of a lifetime." Kim's dad, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after he was first diagnosed. He was 59.

"We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," Kim tweeted at the time.

"I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together," she added. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail."

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

