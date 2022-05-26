See Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Babymoon in Photos

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are enjoying a sweet "babymoon" before the birth of their first child together. The 30-year-old model shared photos of her time away with Cannon on her Instagram page, showing the couple on a stroll along a beach.

Tiesi and Cannon are both seen wearing colorful clothes, with the mother-to-be sporting an orange bikini top and skirt and the 41-year-old TV personality wearing a multicolored shirt-and-shorts set.

The duo beams happily in the photos, with Cannon cradling the model's bump in one shot and sharing a kiss with Tiesi in another.

"BabyMoonin 🌙💙👶🏽 I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already," Tiesi captioned the gallery of photos.

Cannon announced that he's expecting his eighth child with Tiesi in January. This is the first child for Tiesi, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in November.

The then-host of The Nick Cannon Show joked that he is "starting his own football team" and shared a photo of his gender reveal with Tiesi along with the news. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud dad said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at five months old in December after a battle with brain cancer.

The talk show host explained that he found out about Tiesi’s pregnancy before the death of his son. Cannon said that he wanted to respect Scott's grieving process, which is why he waited to share the news.

Cannon also noted that while he did take a vow of celibacy late last year, Tiesi was pregnant before this, noting that she was close to 20 weeks when they dropped the news. Cannon also shared that he is no longer celibate and nearly made it to New Year's without having sex.

Cannon has never been shy about wanting to keep expanding his family, telling ET in September, "Think about it, you can't be like, 'No, I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No, you not."

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings. Being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he added. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."​