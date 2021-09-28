See Shaquille O'Neal Belt Out a Kelly Clarkson Song Ahead of Star-Studded Fundraiser (Exclusive)

Could fans see a Shaquille O'Neal and Kelly Clarkson collaboration in the future? She might just agree to featuring him on a song after seeing him belt out "Since U Been Gone."

The basketball legend couldn't help but sing a lyric from the 2004 track while teasing Clarkson's appearance at The Event, his upcoming fundraiser benefiting the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. As O'Neal told ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday, fans can expect an evening of star-studded entertainment, with performances from Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Andra Day, Snoop Dogg and Clarkson.

"I may even get on stage with Snoop Dogg, I don't know yet," he teased, before showing off his chops with Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone."

"I just met Kelly Clarkson," O'Neal dished. "She was so fabulous. I did her show, she said yes right away [to performing at The Event]."

The Event is set to take place on Saturday. O'Neal promised it'll be the "biggest event out of Las Vegas" -- and it's all for a good cause.

"I started the foundation in 2019 to provide resources and opportunities to kids in need. We partner up with two organizations close to my heart, the Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools," he shared, adding he was taught to give back to those in need as a child. "I remember when that used to be my family."

As the NBA star shared, he's hoping his legacy is one of "a nice guy."

"When it's all said and done, Shaq was a nice guy, period. That's it. It doesn't matter how many companies he owns, how much money he made, how many championships he had, when I met him, with my kids, walking through the mall, by himself, no entourage, he played with my kid, he took a picture, he was a nice guy,'" he explained of how he hopes to be remembered. "Wow, that's it."

Tickets for The Event, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and presented by Pepsi Stronger Together are available to the public at www.AXS.com/ShaqEvent2021.