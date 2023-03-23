See Where Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Will Sit at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is sure to bring some drama. For some of the castmates ... it will be from a distance. Shortly after the cast assembled to begin filming the reunion on Thursday, Bravo released the seating charts -- yes, charts.

Taking centerstage is host Andy Cohen. To his left is Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Lala Kent. On the right is the boss, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Sandoval, followed by Raquel Leviss, then Tom Schwartz.

In chart two, the order stays the same on the left of Cohen and with Vanderpump and Sandoval on the right. However, the final two seats change, putting Sandoval next to Schwartz and Scheana Shay on the very end.

Bravo and the VPR team played it safe, as Shay and Leviss do not appear to be taping together in the same room. Earlier this month, Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the ladies, after it was revealed that Leviss was involved in an affair with Sandoval -- leading to the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix.

On Thursday, a source teased the details of the reunion logistics between Leviss and Shay, saying, "It's going to be done like never before."

"So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event," the source said. "Raquel and Scheana will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other."

The source added, "Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn't filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can't address one another."

On Thursday, Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told ET, "Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order."

He added, "There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations."

Bravo understands Thursday’s reunion is expected to be intense, but wanted to remind the cast of Vanderpump Rules to respect one another.

Cohen took to his Instagram to tease the Bravo event of a lifetime.

"Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this…. #PumpRules #ReunionDay," the host quipped in a selfie from set that shows him holding up a thick stack of cards.

On his Instagram Story, Cohen was joined by some of the cast, including Vanderpump. As he held up the stack of cards and tells the restaurateur it's going to be a long day. She hits back, "It might be a sleepover."