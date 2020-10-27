Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off at Macy's

Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones. Get ready to host with the most and take 30% off All-Clad cookware at Macy's.

Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.

To score the prices below, use promo code FRIEND at checkout. Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.