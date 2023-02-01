Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and More Reign Supreme For 'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue

"It's always an incredibly hard challenge to decide who's going to be there, but it was really important to Vanity Fair to pick 12 people who had never been on the Hollywood cover before," Britt Hennemuth, Vanity Fair's Senior West Coast editor, told ET. "We really wanted to highlight some new and exciting faces and it's always about the right mix, right? The people you love, the people you know, people who have been in the business for a long time and have always deserved to be there, and some of the young stars that have really popped in the last couple of months and taken the zeitgeist by storm."

The theme for this year’s Hollywood Issue is the after, after-party. To make this massive production happen, the 12 stars met at Milk Studios in Los Angeles over the course of three days, with 300 pairs of shoes at their disposal, 112 dresses, 36 racks of clothes, and 10 armed jewelry guards.

Steven Klein/VanityFair

"All of the stars once again were back together in one room. We were able to photograph everyone together after two years of doing some social distancing, which was really exciting," Hennemuth shared with ET.

"We're all really excited for the Dune sequel, so Florence Pugh and Austin Butler are co-stars there and were able to reconnect after filming in Budapest," she explained. "Ana de Armas and Selena Gomez are big fans of one another so they were excited to meet each other, which was very sweet. I think everyone was kind of The Bear fan, so seeing Jeremy Allen White in the mix, they all were able to get excited about the hot chef, and you know Keke Palmer is always the most fun."

Each of the 12 Hollywood powerhouses was given their own portfolio, accompanied by extended Q&A’s and videos in which each actor demonstrated their favorite party trick, and Regé-Jean Page stole the show — with help from Julia Garner.

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue is on newsstands on Feb. 28.