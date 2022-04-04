Selena Gomez Says She Hasn't Been on the Internet in Over 4 Years

Selena Gomez has transformed her life, simply by spending years off the internet. The 29-year-old actress and activist spoke on Monday's Good Morning America about her decision to better her mental health by staying offline.

"I haven't been on the internet in four and a half years," Gomez revealed. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

Gomez added that it was her childhood stardom that led her to this decision.

"Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much," she explained. "I can't believe that I'm where I am mentally just because how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it's just not normal."

Gomez, along with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson, have kickstarted the mental fitness company Wondermind, which provides mental health resources for free online.

"I really want people to be understood and seen and heard," Gomez said. "If I'm known for anything, I hope it's simply just for the way I care about people."

Gomez is preparing for a milestone birthday this July -- 30.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to just step into this chapter alone, independently, strong, confidently, that's all I really want. I'm excited," she said.

