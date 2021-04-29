Selena Gomez Touches on 'Scary and Lonely' Struggle With Depression As She Launches Mental Health Campaign

Selena Gomez wants people to know that mental health matters.

The "Baila Conmigo" singer announced on Thursday that she launched Mental Health 101, a new campaign for Rare Impact by Rare Beauty, dedicated to connecting people with the resources they need to get support and educate themselves on mental health. Gomez explained on her social media that the initiative is "close to my heart" as she has dealt with her own struggles over the years.

"I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age," she wrote. "If I had learned about my mental health earlier on - been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects - my journey could have looked very different."

She went on to explain that mental health is just as important as physical health. Gomez also sent a message to "anyone who is hurting right now."

"I hope you know that you are not alone," she stressed. "I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed by life, and it can change yours, too."

Over the years, Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles. Last month, in the April issue of Vogue, she revealed why she chose to enter a treatment facility three times.

Her first time in rehab came in 2014 when she was "burned out and depressed," the profile explained adding that the singer knew she "couldn’t understand the problem or work through it without help." After her lupus diagnosis, she went on to reenter treatment centers in 2016 and 2018.

"I knew I couldn’t go on unless I learned to listen to my body and mind when I really needed help," Gomez explained, before revealing that she still dealt with "late-night anxiety." "I start thinking about my personal life, and I’m like, 'What am I doing with my life?' It becomes this spiral."

Last April, Gomez also revealed she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "Once the information was there, it was less scary," she said of her diagnosis.

