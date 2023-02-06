Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism

Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary.

The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to 2020, features many scenes with Stevens, some of which were tense. One particular moment that made waves was when Stevens, Gomez's friend of more than a decade, questioned why the singer didn't want to attend a friend's birthday party, and accused her of being unhappy. While fans had an issue with the scene, Stevens saw it as a true expression of friendship.

"I think what it's a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram or they're scrolling through TikTok, or you're watching a documentary, you're getting a small glimpse into someone's life, you're not seeing the full picture," Stevens said. "The truth is, we've had a friendship for the last decade because it's real, it's honest and I'm so grateful for that. I'm grateful that it was included in the documentary, because I think that it is important to see, and I think it's amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships and I welcome that in my life too."

As for how she feels about the criticism, Stevens noted, "Anytime you do anything public in life, you're subject to opinions of other people… You just don't even go there if you're not willing to be able to take the heat."

"The biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world," she said. "It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it's honest, and it's real."

Stevens didn't let the backlash get her down, though, stating on the podcast, "When your inner life is strong and you are living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night."

"It doesn't matter what you face, what you go through, there's a peace that comes with living a life of integrity, and so I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am," she said. "Anyone really could say anything, but I have a peace that is unshakable."

The controversy didn't affect the women's friendship, as Gomez recently promoted Stevens and Tanya Rad's new book, The Sunshine Mind, which she wrote the foreword for.

"This woman has changed my life and now her words can be shared with the world and hopefully help others!" Gomez wrote on Instagram. "Along side the sweetest @tanyarad! SO proud of you @raquellestevens -you are my forever therapist, friend and family. Love you angel."

