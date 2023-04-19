'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn Feels She 'Never Got Any Listings' Because She Wasn't 'Bangin' the Boss'

Christine Quinn is opening up about her time on Selling Sunset and why she didn’t get many real estate deals.

While appearing on Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked on Tuesday, the former castmember described her five seasons on the hit series as "like Big Brother, everyone's like bangin' the boss."

"It's wild," Quinn said. "That's why I was so shi**y at real estate. Because I never f***ed my boss."

Quinn was honest when Chrisley asked if her former co-star Chrishell Stause's "career drastically" changed when she started dating Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim.

"Absolutely," she said. "The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which is more important than real life."

Chrisley points out that during Quinn’s time on the reality show, she was labeled as a "hardcore villain" by her co-stars.

"I was on my own island," Quinn said. "It was very unfair. It was disgusting, it was vile."

In December 2021, Oppenheim first confirmed that he and Stause ended their relationship, five months after going public with their romance, in a statement posted on his Instagram story.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," his statement shared. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Oppenheim continued, "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship official in late July 2021 when Stause shared a series of PDA-filled vacation photos on Instagram.

Throughout Quinn's five seasons on Selling Sunset, she stirred up her fair share of drama, first with Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young, and most recently with Emma Hernan. On season 5 of Selling Sunset, Hernan claimed that Quinn offered a client $5,000 to stop working with her, which the latter woman has denied.

The real estate agent will not return to the Netflix series for season 6 or 7, ET has learned.