'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Ends With Teaser of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Romance

While Selling Sunset concluded in typical dramatic fashion, with Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald getting into a huge fight during the season 4 finale, the series actually ended with an official teaser for season 5. And it’s safe to say no one saw the romance between Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim and agent Chrishell Stause coming.

“We’re not criminals. We’re not doing anything wrong,” says Chrishell, who, following her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley and a short-lived romance with her Dancing With the Stars co-star Keo Motsepe, confirmed the relationship with her boss over the summer.

Yet, the new dynamic in the office certainly comes as a surprise to her fellow agents, who are seen having a mix of reactions in the trailer. “It’s insane to me,” Heather Rae Young says, before Mary adds, “I don’t know what to think.” Later, Amanza Smith reveals, “I knew before they told me,” while Davina Potratz wisely says, “I’m not getting into that.”

“So weird, though. Exciting, but so...” Heather adds before the series shows footage of Chrishell and Jason locking lips during a group dinner.

Of course, for fans of the series, the news of the relationship is not new. But this is the first time audiences are seeing it play out on Selling Sunset, which was previously renewed for season 5.

Speaking to ET ahead of the season 4 premiere, Jason opened up about filming their romance. “While I'm not someone who's very comfortable kind of sharing as much as the other women, my personal life, I'm very comfortable with Chrishell... If there's one person on the planet I think I'd be comfortable putting my relationship out there with, on camera, it's her. So she's made it easier on me, and we get into it,” he said about sharing his personal life on-camera for the first time.

He added, “And there are definitely some scenes that are very personal, but I found myself to be way more comfortable than I thought I would be.”

Although Chrishell confirmed the two were dating in July, Jason says that things started turning romantic while they were filming season 4 (and hints of that can been seen throughout the episodes). That said, Jason is shocked more didn’t make it on camera.

“I think that there were some things that we did that we thought would've made season 4, because we thought maybe they were a little bit more obvious. And then there are some things that we didn't think [would matter],” he shared, adding that “production had fun” with the moment Chrishell brought Shang Chi star Simu Liu into the office to discuss finding a home for him and the owner keeps interrupting them.

Just like the teaser suggests, the news of their relationship was a shock to the office. And only Mary and her husband, Romain, knew they were dating before the news came out. “Then it was a different level of understanding for everyone else. And for some people, it was just totally out of the blue. And that was on purpose,” Jason explained. “I mean, we wanted to be careful for so many different reasons, before going public.”

While it looks like it’ll take some adjusting for the team to get used to two of their own dating in the office, Jason admitted there’s a spark between him and Chrishell -- suggesting this development was inevitable.

And while co-hosting ET, Chrishell said that she’s never “had a situation [like this] happen before, where I became best friends with someone first.” And because of that, “it’s been freeing. I’m my complete, whole self – good, bad, different and whatever,” she continued.

“It’s the best way to do it because we knew everything about each other. We work so well together. We have so much respect for each other,” Chrishell explained. “So, I think that’s a really good formula to start a relationship.”

As for what made it into season 4, “it’ll be interesting to see what people pick up on,” she said, admitting that they were still figuring things out in the moment.

Selling Sunset season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.