'Selling Sunset' Season 6 First Look: Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Makes Her Debut

It’s almost time for more Selling Sunset!

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood realtors -- and their drama – are returning for season 6 this May. Netflix announced that the hit reality series will be dropping 11 new episodes on May 19.

Joining Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim for season 6 are Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and newbies Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Fans tuning in will get to see Stause have “an awakening” with her partner, G Flip, Heather Rae navigate pregnancy and giving birth and new girls Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi make their debut.

Young might be new to the Netflix series, but she’s an original member of the Oppenheim Group. Young was offered a role in the first season of Selling Sunset but passed on the opportunity at the time.

Netflix

Bre Tiesi is no stranger to fame. The 31-year-old welcomed her first child, son Legendary, with Nick Cannon in June 2022. The proud mom shared photos of Cannon by her side as she had an "all natural, unmedicated home birth."

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗."

One realtor who is noticeably missing is Christine Quinn. Throughout Quinn's five seasons on Selling Sunset, she stirred up her fair share of drama, first with Stause and Rae, and most recently with Emma Hernan. On season 5 of Selling Sunset, Hernan claimed that Quinn offered a client $5,000 to stop working with her, which the latter woman has denied.

The real estate agent will not return to the Netflix series for season 6 or 7, ET has learned.

In season 6, fans will also get to see Jason Oppenheim’s relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk.

The president and founder of The Oppenheim Group opened up to People and revealed how he and the Paris-based model met in early 2022. According to the Selling Sunset star, he was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother, Brett, when he first laid eyes on Marie-Lou.

Calling it a "total surprise," Oppenheim told the outlet that he was having dinner with a friend and embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when he "just had to say hi." He said he was attracted to the fact that there was a sense of anonymity when it came to their first encounter.

"I liked that she hadn't seen the show, so she didn't really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell," Oppenheim said.

In March, Stause spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party about the upcoming season and the importance of the event.

"We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now. We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon," Stause shared.

When DiLaura asked if she could tease the upcoming season, Stause laughed, saying, "We all need therapy."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset drops Friday, May 19 on Netflix.