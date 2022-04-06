'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Shows Off New Face Tattoo

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith put a new design on her body! The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her getting some new ink -- on her face.

“Go hard or go home. Yes technically it’s a face tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though! I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy!" the 45-year-old captioned the video that she posted, along with a shout-out to the artist: "@opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She’s such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽 #invincible #mom #pray.”

In the clip, Smith lies on the table while the tattoo artist administers the ink under her chin. The interior designer holds her face up so the camera can catch the word “invincible” getting etched on her skin.

In the same post, she shows off the word “mom,” which is etched on her hand, “pray," which shows up inked on her palms when she makes the praying hand motion, and a constellation on the inside of her ear.

Fellow Oppenheim Group co-worker Chrishell Stause reacted to the tat in the comments.

“I’ll show u my new one when I see u,” she wrote. “☺️ didn’t commit this much tho. Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo”

Smith -- and all her ink -- is set to return to Selling Sunset when season 5 premieres on Netflix, April 22.