'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Christine Quinn's family is expanding. A source confirms to ET on Wednesday that the Selling Sunset star is pregnant. This is her and husband Christian Richard’s first child together.

Quinn, 32, secretly married the 41-year-old businessman in December of 2019 in a stunning Los Angeles wedding. She shared the news eight months later on her Instagram, posting photos of their nuptials in August, which showed her in an elegant black wedding gown.

"Mr. And Mr$. 💰" she captioned one shot. Their wedding was documented on season 3 of the Netflix reality show.

ET spoke with Quinn in June, where she shared that she hoped to have kids in the next couple of years.

She also told Metro in August that she "absolutely loves kids" and wants two little ones.

"I want two, I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine," she expressed. "I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually like quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses."

