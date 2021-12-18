'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Seeks Closure Following Still Birth with Third Child

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander says so much is still "a big question mark" as she seeks closure a week after revealing she had a still birth 38 weeks into her pregnancy.

The 39-year-old luxury real estate agent opened up about her unimaginable loss and what she's set out to do in an effort to find the closure she and her husband, Dave, so desperately need. For now, she's taking it "one day at a time." In an interview with E! News, Vander shared in excruciating detail how she's dealt with the loss and what led her to grow concerned about her pregnancy with baby Mason.

"Prior to my regular weekly checkup, I felt less movements and I went to a private ultrasound just to make sure there are heartbeats -- and everything was fine," the reality TV star told E! News "Then, a few days later, I went to my regular gyno appointment and they couldn't find the heartbeat. I did an ultrasound and they confirmed, unfortunately, that the baby died."

Making matters worse, Vander said she was alone in the delivery room because her husband had COVID-19. She also revealed an autopsy's underway in the hopes they'll have some answers as to what led to the stillbirth. The results could take up to 45 days. Vander and Dave share two children -- son Aiden, 2, and daughter, Elle, 1.

Vander, arguably the most likable agent on the hit Netflix series, told the outlet the family decided to have a funeral "to give him the respect that he deserves and a place for us to go and grieve." As far as any closure, Vander says so far it's proven elusive.

"I just don't know what happened, so that's the closure that I still don't have," she said. "Maybe with the autopsy we'll get the closure, but as of now everything is a big question mark."

Vander took to Instagram last week to announce the devastating news. She posted a photo of an empty hospital bassinet and captioned it, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone." She signed off the post with, "You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."