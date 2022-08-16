'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Reveals Just How Many Houses She's Sold This Year

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her day-to-day work as a real estate agent, and setting the record straight about her own track record.

Stause, who stars in the reality series Selling Sunset, recently sat down for an interview with W Magazine, for their "W TV Portfolio" series, and she explained how, while she has done some sales this year, her career as a reality star has also taken up a lot of her focus.

"As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]," Stause shared with the publication. "It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t."

Stause explained, "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past. I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."

While Stause fully admits that seven isn't a whole lot if her primary focus was actually selling homes, it's not a terrible number. So it's no surprise that Stause was quick to jump in when a tweet about the interview claimed, "Chrishell Stause admits she's only sold 7 homes, says real estate is not her 'sole focus."

"This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here @people🙄🙄" Stause replied.

Selling Sunset focuses primarily on the drama and personal lives of the employees at the Oppenheim Group real estate agency, with the actual day-to-day business dealings taking a backseat, storywise.

Stause told W Magazine that it's gotten increasingly harder to actually work at the office since the show has become a massive hit.

"It’s harder to get work done in the office now, because people are constantly in there, trying to get pictures and knocking on the door," she explained. "It’s very sweet, but you can’t get work done. So when I actually have work to do, I’m normally doing it at home. You have to go in knowing that you’re going to be shaking hands and kissing babies, because we are now part of the star tour that goes around."

