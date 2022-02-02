'Selling Tampa' Star Rena Frazier Expecting Baby No. 5

Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier’s family is growing! On Tuesday, the reality TV star shared that she and her husband, Anddrikk Frazier are set to welcome another child this summer.

“Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June,” the Netflix star wrote alongside a photo showcasing her husband and their three younger children.

Missing from the photo is Frazier’s oldest daughter, Ariana, from her previous relationship.

Frazier and her husband are also parents to Aja, Alivia and Aryn. The family’s latest addition will be the first boy.

In an interview with Parents Kindred, the real estate mogul, who is also an attorney, shared that she and her husband are ending their journey with their baby boy. "I knew I wanted a big family," the 43-year-old shared.

"We wanted five, and I honestly wasn't even sure if we could because I'm in my early 40s," she noted. "I am pregnant with my last, and knowing that this is my last and it being a boy, there's just all kinds of emotions surrounding that.”

Frazier also shared that her oldest daughter, Ariana -- whom she had when she was a teen -- is expecting her first child.

Frazier’s news comes a month after co-star Sharelle Rosado, and her boyfriend, Chad "Ochocino" Johnson, announced that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

“Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson 👣,” the former football player wrote. “(i still have 2 lash slots available for January).”