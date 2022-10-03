Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)

Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment.

"Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and Blair's real-life pal -- Amanda Kloots at a Dancing With the Starsrehearsal on Saturday.

"Reese is really into it, you know, she loves her fans and she loves that movie and it's so much fun," Blair continues. "I know she said seeing [Top Gun:] Maverick and what nostalgia that was, and it's like -- we gotta bring Legally Blonde back."

Blair says she has "no idea" whether her character is included in the script, but is "putting it out there" in the universe that she'd like to be involved. Just last month, Blair had a sweet reunion with Witherspoon at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Blair tells ET that having Witherspoon's support through her career and recent battle with multiple sclerosis means the world to her.

"I mean, Reese Witherspoon, before I met her I was such a fan ... I just thought she was so incredible," she says. "To still have her support even though she's just a star on another galaxy, always, to me, is just so meaningful and makes me feel so supported."

For her part, Witherspoon has teased that the upcoming version of Legally Blonde will be heavily focused on her character alongside Jennifer Coolidge's Paulette. In an interview with ET back in April, Kaling hinted at an ensemble experience.

"I think of it like Reese's Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don't want to be the person that messes up that story," Kaling said. "So for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good."

In the meantime, fans can catch Blair in the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars -- streaming live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.