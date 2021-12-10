Selma Blair Says 'The Sweetest Thing' Was 'Pioneering For Women' Ahead of Film's 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Selma Blair calls The Sweetest Thing a "pioneering" film for women.

The actress co-starred with Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate in the rom-com, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. When reflecting on the film, Blair told ET's Nischelle Turner that the movie was "pretty fun" to be a part of.

"That is amazing, that film, I am still so close, obviously, with Christina Applegate and Cameron, always. I remember the excitement because it was Roger Kumble, who I had done Cruel Intentions with," she recalled. "So we were very close. So to be back in that and really do something, it was really pretty pioneering for women. Now it seems, 'Yeah, sure. We can all be silly.' It was a big deal to fill that space without your credibility being taken away."

The Sweetest Thing followed Diaz as a woman who is forced to educate herself on the etiquette of wooing the opposite sex when she finally meets Mr. Right.

"But Cameron was uniquely poised," she added, "And it really is, it's underrated. I mean, that movie is pretty fun."

Blair, meanwhile, was honored with the Equity in Entertainment award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala, where she told ET she wished her late mother, Molly Cooke, was at her side to accept the honor with her.

"I truly wish my mother were alive. She loved when women especially really rose to the occasion of their lives and went outside of preconceived boxes to create change and [be a] change maker. My mother was a magistrate in a world of men," she said. "And to be here, I think she would actually, she would be so proud that I am on this stage."

"Since I came to Hollywood, I looked at these rooms and thought [gasps] Sherry Lansing, Jen Aniston, Annette Bening. I mean, everyone that was [here]. You know, Viola Davis, people that everyday I am blown away at their commitment to their craft and life, and this community. And to be honored, it truly is, it's the biggest honor for me."

Introducing, Selma Blair director Rachel Fleit, who accompanied the actress, added that Blair being honored "makes so much sense."

"This is just the natural order of things, now the world just needs to keep honoring her and honoring her and honoring her," Fleit added.

Blair, meanwhile, has a memoir in the works. When asked how the book will be different than the documentary, the actress shared. "The documentary is really Rachel's film…and my life was still, actually, a mystery to me until Rachel framed it…Thanks for giving me a context for my whole, it really helped."

"So this is just my recollections in this time and COVID, post-transplant, where I was in a very foggy space but wanted really to remember so I could say goodbye to some of the things," she continued. "So it's just a collection, it's not really not the full thing. I really hope this is something that I will continue to do, be a writer."

​For more on Blair, see below.