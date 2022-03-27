Serena and Venus Williams Slay at 2022 Oscars

Serena and Venus Williams are looking spectacular on their big night. The sisters dazzled at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, where King Richard -- the film that tells the story of their father, Richard Williams, as he aspires to turn his daughters into professional tennis players -- is up for six awards, including Best Picture.

The sisters stunned in wildly different looks, with Venus sporting a white gown with chrome details and Serena wearing a pink gown. The latter Williams sister accessorized her gown, which featured black flowers, with black lace gloves and matching platform heels.

Serena also posed on the red carpet with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

ET spoke to Venus on Sunday and she said she had no expectations about King Richard winning Oscars but was taking the experience in.

"I mean, I walk into this just grateful -- no expectations," she said. "I'm just happy to be nominated and if we can win, I'm going to be taking some straight champagne."

"This is so unexpected, you know?" she added. "I mean, we put our heart and our soul into this film and who knows what will happen and hopefully it's something you're proud of and that's the best part. We're proud of this."

She also reacted to Beyoncé performing in support of the film.

"I know, I couldn't imagine it. I mean, it's like a storybook for us right now. It really is," she marveled. "Like wow, just wow. This place, Beyoncé, Will Smith, red carpet, Oscars, should I go on? It's just incredible. I'm just from up the street – Compton, California, and so it just shows that believing in yourself, your values is what matters."

At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Will Smith -- who plays Richard in the film -- thanked Serena and Venus as well as their mother, Oracene Price, when he took home the Best Actor award.

"I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story," he said. "What you were able to do and what your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country, and everyone around the world."

"You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be," he continued. "And I want to also share this and say to your mother, who for a lot of years, took a really quiet role, and I love that we were able to show what your mother did to help create and mold and shape your family, and to be able to show to the world the power of faith, the power of unity, the power of the family, the power of discipline."

ET spoke with Serena in February, and the legendary tennis champ talked about what's next for her after she eventually retires.

"I am prepared for that day, I've been prepared for that day for over a decade," she said. "So, I've always -- if you've seen King Richard -- you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I've been prepared for that. You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

One thing she's still figuring out is the timing when it comes to having more kids. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are already parents to their adorable 4-year-old daughter, Olympia.

"I definitely want to have more kids, it's just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance," she shared. "I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like, OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."