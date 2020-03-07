Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Are the Cutest Doubles Pair in Matching Tennis Pic

This is officially the cutest doubles team of all time!

Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, took to the court for some tennis this week in matching purple outfits and black tennis skirts.

Serena shared a series of photos and clips of the pair's fun day, including little Olympia copying her mama's stance and the pair sharing a high five.

And of course, the tennis champ's real-life doubles partner, sister Venus, had no problem with the team-up. "I just love her and you too much!" she commented on the pics. "If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!"

Olympia's Instagram account shared yet another pic of the pair, doing some post-match stretching.

Earlier this year, prior to COVID-19 restrictions shutting down most major sporting events, Serena won her first singles title since returning to tennis after giving birth to Olympia, defeating Jessica Pegula to take home the trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Oh, it feels good! It’s been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face,” she said following the match.

The following month, the legendary athlete got candid about the pressures of being a working parent on social media, receiving shout outs from famous friends like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon for her honest assessment of motherhood.

"Working and being a mom is not easy," Serena captioned a pic of her holding a sleeping Olympia. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian."

