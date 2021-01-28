Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Let's be honest: Is there anything Serena Williams can't do?

The 39-year-old tennis star -- who's earned herself 23 Grand Slam singles titles -- has teamed up with the popular luggage company Away once again to create a new collection of luggage and other travel essentials. And in a time you've spent the majority of your days pent up within the walls of your home, these are the welcome pieces to get you excited to travel again.

If you've found yourself daydreaming about future travels, why not bring yourself a step closer to reality (when you can, of course!) with new travel essentials? The new collection -- which launches on Jan. 28 -- features everything from colorful new takes on Away's signature suitcases, bags and other travel accessories, including new styles like The Convertible Backpack Tote and The Jewelry Sleeve.

Away

Away

"Travel has always been ingrained in my identity, both professionally and personally, which is why I am so excited to continue my partnership with Away," Williams shares in a press release. "Despite the current limitations of travel, being able to bring this new collection to life has been such a rewarding, collaborative process. I'm thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future."

Away

Away

Away

Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the latest Away x Serena Williams collection -- which is available on the lifestyle brand's website -- below.

Away

If you're the type of person who likes to bring pretty jewels with you on your journeys, this jewelry organizer will keep everything in its place. In other words, nothing will get lost or tangled.

$75 AT AWAY

Away

Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets.

$225 AT AWAY

Away

As part of the Away x Serena Williams collection, Away's signature suitcase comes in three playful colors including this pastel green Aqua, as well as a swirl print.

$245 AT AWAY

Away

Everything you pack -- whether it's your clothes, your reading materials, or tech accessories -- will be neatly in its place thanks to these packing cubes.

$55 AT AWAY

Away

The latest Away x Serena Williams collection also includes a playful color palette for its other suitcases, including The Large.

$295 AT AWAY

Away

Whether you prefer to have a bag or a backpack, this limited-edition convertible tote is easy, versatile and undeniably cute.

$145 AT AWAY

Away

If you have a set of smaller toiletries reserved for your travels, keep them in this bag -- which has a wipeable interior in case anything opens up en route to and from your destination.

$95 AT AWAY

Away

Looking for an easy way to keep your important documents (i.e. your ID, your passport, an itinerary, the works) with you throughout your trip? Look no further than this sling bag.

$125 AT AWAY

Away

There's nothing quite like getting matching luggage for the family! If you opt for the swirl pattern in your own luggage, you can also get the Away x Serena Williams Kid's Carry-On -- which features contrast details on the wheels and handles.

$195 AT AWAY