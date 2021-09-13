Serena Williams Stuns In Bodysuit and Elaborate Feathered Cape at 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams has descended upon the 2021 Met Gala! The tennis pro sported another stunning look at this year's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Williams, who co-chaired the Met Gala in 2019 with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, arrived on Monday wearing a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci.

"It definitely took me a while ... a couple hours," she told reporters on the red carpet of pulling her "super hero"-esque look together. "It's a whole other outfit underneath."

John Shearer/WireImage

John Shearer/WireImage

Williams took to Instagram earlier on Monday to preview how she was getting ready for the big ball -- alongside her daughter, Olympia.

The 4-year-old hilariously called her mom a "monster" as she gave her skin a little extra moisture with a hydrating mask. "She can't call me a monster now," Williams said on her Instagram Story as she got her makeup done. "It looks like the mask worked."

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

