Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels This Week's 'Late Night' Shows

Seth Meyers has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Late Night host shared the news on social media on Tuesday, writing, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)."

Meyers continued, saying, "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

On Monday, Meyers was joined in the studio by This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley after returning from the extended holiday break. At the beginning of the pandemic, he had been filming his show from the attic of his in-laws' house.

