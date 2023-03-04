Seth Rogen Announces Star-Studded Voice Cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Seth Rogen dropped some news Saturday at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards worthy of a rowdy cowabunga!

The actor announced the main voice cast for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and it includes Rogen voicing the warhog Bebop, who is a member of Shredder's New York City gang. Rogen, who is also a producer for the film set to hit theaters Aug. 3, will be joined by Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

For those who can't wait to see it in theaters can take some solace that the trailer for the highly-anticipated film will drop on Monday.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation. "This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film."