'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Responds to Kim Cattrall Leaving the Franchise

Candace Bushnell isn't worried about Sex and the City going forward without Kim Cattrall. The author of the book on which the HBO series and subsequent movies are based, spoke out after news broke that the show has been revived for HBO Max, minus Cattrall's Samantha Jones.

The three other show leads -- Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York -- are set to return for the HBO Max series titled And Just Like That.

"You know what, I think it’s fine," Bushnell told Page Six. "Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that."

Bushnell also said that she thinks "it will be interesting" to see what the show's writers and producers come up with in Cattrall's absence.

"There’s a lot of interesting characters like Miranda," she said. "We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character -- but I don’t know what they’re gonna do."

While Cattrall's Samantha may not be present onscreen, Bushnell thinks she'll still be "an inspiration" to the reboot.

"Kim should be happy -- and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them," she said. "So somehow, I imagine she’ll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters."

Cattrall has previously been vocal about not wanting to return for any potential SATC reboot, amid an ongoing feud with Parker. When fans on social media lamented Cattrall's lack of involvement with the revival, Parker expressed her disappointment as well.

"We will [miss her] too. We loved her so," Parker wrote to one fan, before adding to another, "She will always be there."

Parker also denied that she dislikes Cattrall, writing, "I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

While Cattrall has yet to address the reboot in a statement, she did like a telling tweet.

"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall," the message she liked on Twitter read.

And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, according to HBO Max. The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.