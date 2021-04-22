'Sex and the City' Fans Will be Shocked by Chris Noth's Favorite Mr. Big Scene

Chris Noth's favorite Sex and the City episode is surprising to say the least. On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 66-year-old actor reveals his favorite moment of the series came in season 1, when his Mr. Big was in bed with his eventual wife, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and she farted.

"I insisted on doing the sound to get it right because I'm an expert in farts," he shares. "That was a good one. Then she tried to put her head under the covers and it was like, 'No, no. Don't go there. That's where the trouble is.'"

Noth notes that he was equally amused by Mr. Big's decision to tease Carrie after the fart that left her mortified.

"Later on in that scene, I got to [use] a whoopee cushion... she's out getting a glass of wine and I put it on her chair... she sits on it and then it's like, 'Blahhh!'" he recalls with a laugh.

As for his second favorite moment, Noth points to the season 3 finale, when Mr. Big and Carrie fell into a Central Park lake after he surprised her by leaning in for a kiss.

"That was a one-take shot. We had one take to do it," he says. "That was a good one."

Overall, Noth says, "There are so many great moments in the series of comedy. It was just a blast to do it."

Back in January, HBO Max announced that it's continuing the Sex and the City story with a reboot titled And Just Like That... Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are set to return, though Kim Cattrall is not.

As for if Mr. Big will show up in the new series, Noth hinted that he will after Page Six reported the opposite. After reading the report that Noth would not appear, one fan on Instagram asked him to "reconsider."

"Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉," he replied, adding to another commenter, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

While no one except the three ladies has officially been confirmed to star, John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, Carrie's other major boyfriend, said that he's in "quite a few episodes" of the reboot.

"I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six, adding that reprising his role is "very exciting" for him. "I like all those people. They've been very nice to me."

Watch the video below for more on And Just Like That...