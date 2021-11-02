'Sex and the City' Revival Boss Implies Samantha Might Simply 'Fade' From Friend Group

In a new interview with TVLine, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says that Parker and writer Michael Patrick King are "not trying to redo Sex and the City."

It's important to the creative team that the new series "is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

One of those "things" is the coming and going of friendships.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys says. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

This seemingly implies that Samantha could lose touch with the trio of New York City pals. The character was already managing a bi-coastal friendship during the Sex and the City films, having relocated to Los Angeles.

"They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York," Bloys continues. "So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

The creative team behind the revival is also interested in making the Sex and the City world more diverse. They've hired a more diverse writing staff with credits like Fresh Off the Boat and Black Lightning.

"[Parker and King] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast,” Bloys notes. “It’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

