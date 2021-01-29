'Sex and the City' Revival Will Address COVID-19's Affect on New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker Says

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder, "What would Carrie Bradshaw be doing amid the pandemic?"

The 55-year-old actress is gearing up to reprise her role as the beloved Sex and the City character, and teases to Vanity Fair what fans can expect when the popular series returns for 10-episodes on HBO Max. Parker will be joined by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will once again portray Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, while Kim Cattrall has decided not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

As for what time period these new episodes will take place, Parker says that the coronavirus pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in, and how has that changed relationships once friends disappear?"

She adds, "I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

The leading lady of the franchise tells VF that SATC creator Michael Patrick King is putting together a writers' room of all women, many who will be new additions. "It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker says of the new staff, noting that they will infuse “life experience, political world views, and social world views."

For Parker and her co-stars' part in the reboot, she says they're thrilled to be catching up with their characters now that they're in their 50s.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” she shares. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker has even more questions about Carrie and her friends.

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” she ponders. “What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

And while Samantha Jones will be missing from the upcoming episodes, Parker recently told TMZ that they have no plans on replacing her. "We’re not looking to create a fourth character," she said. "We have New York City as the fourth character."

Cattrall might not be returning to the SATC world, but Jennifer Hudson told ET that she'd be up for reprising her role as "Louise from St. Louis." Watch ET's exclusive interview with the Oscar winner below.

