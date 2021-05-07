'Sex and the City' Spinoff Adding 3 Women of Color as Series Regulars

The highly anticipated HBO Max Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., will feature a more diverse cast. A source tells ET that the show will feature three new series regulars that are women of color.

"They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles," the source says.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously told TVLine that the show's star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King were looking to reflect New York City's diversity in the revival.

“[Parker and King] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York," Bloys told the outlet. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Bloys said the new storyline also reflects real life in that people make new friends and may not be as close to others as they were in the past. Kim Cattrall is notably not returning as her beloved character, Samantha.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," she said. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life. [Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50."

Meanwhile, Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will all be a part of the SATC revival. Actor Jason Lewis, who memorably played Samantha's model boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, in both the show and the SATC films, recently said he hasn't been approached for the revival and doesn't anticipate that he will be.

"I would be the last to know!" he told the Daily Front Row. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

ET spoke to Jennifer Hudson in January, and she talked about the possibility of also returning as Carrie's assistant, Louise, whom she played in the 2008 Sex and the City film.

"I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!" Hudson told ET.

