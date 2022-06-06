'Shadow and Bone' Cast Teases Season 2 After Production Wraps

The cast of Netflix's Shadow and Bone has officially wrapped filming its second season. On the first day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer unveiled a video of the cast, including stars Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li, announcing that season 2 had wrapped production and previewing what fans had to look forward to in the next installment of the fantasy series.

Fans will recall that the first season of the series followed the first novel in author -- and executive producer on the series -- Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling trilogy of the same name with new content from the Six of Crows duology. The season follows mapmaker Alina Starkov (Li) as she taps into a rare, previously unknown, magical power, which leads to her being discovered by General Kirigan (Barnes). Newly discovered to be Sun Summoner, Alina, along with her best friend, Mal (Archie Renaux), is enlisted in the Ravka kingdom’s battle to defeat the Shadow Fold, a wide swath of darkness that has consumed everything in its path.

Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan and Jack Wolfe are joining the cast for the second season as series regulars. Brophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar, Gibson is taking on the role of Nikolai Lantsov, Tan will portray Tolya Yul-Bataar and Wolfe is Wylan Hendriks.

The video announcement features the cast answering fan questions, including describing their characters’ upcoming arcs and teasing what's coming up in season 2.

The show's original stars, including Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), make appearances in the video alongside new cast members Brophy, Gibson, Tan and Wolfe.

Tan characterized the sophomore return as "heart-rending, heart-pounding and swash-buckling." The cast also described the second season as "epic" and filled with lots of "love." According to Barnes, General Kirigan, aka the Darkling, is "lonely, toxic and angry" after the showdown at the end of the first season, which is no surprise.

The one highly anticipated bit of news that the cast didn’t reveal is the release date for the new season. Watch the announcement ahead.