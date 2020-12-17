'Shadow and Bone' Release Date Announced By Netflix -- Watch the Announcement

Shadow and Bone is coming to Netflix! On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the upcoming fantasy series will be released in April 2021.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone depicts a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, portray by Jessie Mei Li, has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

However, as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The one-hour, eight-episode series also co-stars Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman portrays Inej, Kit Young is Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

"We've taken the stories of Shadow and Bone and the characters of Six of Crows and we've brought them together in what I think will be a really unexpected way. Eric and our writers’ room and our directors have built something entirely new that still somehow stays true to the characters and to the heart of the stories," teased author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo. "And it wasn't easy! [Showrunner, writer, and executive producer] Eric [Heisserer] took two fantasy series -- with powers and creatures and horrors and heists -- and molded them into this cohesive, incredible thing."

Fans of the books can also expect to see certain characters who don’t meet in the book meet in the series.

"I get most excited talking about certain characters meeting certain other characters -- meetings that don’t happen in the books because they’re set on different timelines," added Heisserer. "But they happen in the show, and I believe those moments are meaningful."

Shadow and Bone will premiere globally on Netflix in April 2021.