Shakira Facing Possible 8-Year Prison Term in Spanish Tax Fraud Case

Things are heating up in Shakira's Spanish tax fraud case. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a prison term of eight years and two months, as well as a fine of about $25 million, if the 45-year-old singer is convicted in her expected tax fraud trial, the Associated Press reports. ET has reached out to the singer's reps for comment.

The six-count indictment against the singer accuses her of failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, per the outlet. Though Shakira listed her official residence those years as the Bahamas, prosecutors allege that she spent more than half that time in Spain and should've paid taxes in the country, AP reports.

On Friday, Shakira's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, told the outlet that the singer "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer."

The news comes the same week that Shakira's PR reps told AP that the singer had rejected a plea deal and is instead opting for a trial. "[Shakira] trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the PR firm said.

The PR firm additionally told the outlet that the singer has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

No information about the deal prosecutors offered has been revealed. A trial date has yet to be set.