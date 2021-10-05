Shannen Doherty Wins $6.3 Million in State Farm Lawsuit After Her Home Burned Down

Shannen Doherty just won her lawsuit against State Farm. The 50-year-old actress was awarded $6,346,000 in damages from the insurance company, according to court docs obtained by ET.

Doherty sued State Farm after the company refused to pay for repairs under the policy on her Malibu, California, home, which was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. The $6.3 million awarded will cover the damage to Doherty's home and property, as well as her attorney fees and emotional distress.

"We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen's case," Doherty's attorney, Devin McRae said in a statement to People, who was first to report the news. "We are happy they saw the case the way we do. this should send a message to institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings."

"We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health and wish her the best," a rep for State Farm told the outlet. "We are disappointed by the jury's decision and respectfully disagree with it. We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After it went into remission, she revealed in 2020 that it had returned the year prior as stage 4 cancer.

The actress had been living with the diagnosis privately for almost a year, but she chose to come forward with the news herself when she learned that details of her health would be revealed amid her insurance case.

"We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery," State Farm said in a statement to ET at the time. "We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are prepared to defend our position in court."

Last month, in an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Doherty reflected on her decision to publicly discuss her health struggles.

"I probably wouldn't have revealed it quite at that moment, but an insurance company was going to, so I decided that I should take control of my own story," Doherty said.

Ultimately, Doherty told ET, sharing her story "helped" her to see that "there were other people going through it."

"There was that cancer community, that cancer family, that sort of rallied around you. It was everybody," she said. "It didn't matter if you had breast cancer or a different kind of a cancer, you still rally around each other."

"The sharing of information, the sharing of support, the sharing of love, was healing. It gave me a lot of strength and it helped me continue to be brave," Doherty added. "As much as I may struggle with social media, I will forever be thankful for it, just for those moments alone."

Now, Doherty told ET that she's "very blessed" to be "doing amazing." She's also channeled her experience with breast cancer into a new project, as she's appearing in Lifetime's List of a Lifetime.

The film, which stars Kelly Hu and Sylvia Kwan, follows a woman (Hu) who, after she's diagnosed with breast cancer, sets out to find the daughter she gave up for adoption (Kwan) to warn her that she may be at risk. Once reunited, the biological mother-daughter pair set out to complete a bucket list, all behind the back of the daughter's adoptive mom (Doherty).

"I think it's emotional to be attached to any project that you're proud of, any project that you think is impactful and going make a difference," Doherty told ET of the film. "... Cancer does not discriminate. It chooses anyone, at any point in time, so you have to be forever diligent. So yes, it was emotional, but in a very, very good way, in a very positive way, and in an impactful way."

List of a Lifetime will debut on Lifetime Oct. 10. Doherty is also set to star in Dying to Belong, which will premiere Oct. 9 on the network.