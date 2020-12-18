Shaquille O'Neal on DJing the Sports Illustrated Awards & Making It the 'Biggest Night in Sports' (Exclusive)

Shaquille O'Neal is gearing up to be part of the upcoming virtual Sports Illustrated Awards. The former Los Angeles Laker will be spinning tunes as DJ Diesel.

"When I'm DJ Diesel with these kids, I give them what they want. I give them that head-banging music," he told ET's Nischelle Turner of what to expect. "I'm gonna mix it up. Make the people feel good."

Shaq has always had a love for music and DJing. "Shaquille O'Neal is a kid that sees something and wants to be in it. So listen, certain days I wanted to be a CEO. Certain days I wanted to be a rapper. Certain days I wanted to be a DJ," he noted, adding that he used to DJ in college and kept at it over the years.

He's now taking his talents to the awards show taking place on Dec. 19. Fans can also be a part of the event and participate in the party at home via The General Insurance's Virtual Fan Wall.

"We want to make this the biggest night in sports. We're gonna have a great show. Just a bunch of great athletes enjoying and cherishing what they do," he said, adding that fans can go sign up to be on the wall and watch an entertaining show.

"So much of what the fan wall was doing, they were doing during the NBA bubble," he explained. "But listen, I'm gonna be on the fan wall, a lot of famous people on the fan wall, so hopefully you sign up so you can be on the fan wall. And the SI Awards can be watched for free on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. We'll be across 20 platforms including sportsillustrated.com, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more."

Shaq, meanwhile, also set the record straight on his viral comment to Megan Thee Stallion. The NBA legend watched the "Savage" rapper's Instagram Live last week, in which she showed off her twerking skills.

Fans noticed that he wrote "Watching that booty," and went into a frenzy. His son, Shareef O’Neal, later replied to his comment, adding, "I feel you pops." However, as the athlete told ET, "There's nothing to call out."

"First of all there's nothing to call out. I was on the line and I was in the comments and somebody was talking smack, like, 'What are you doing?'" Shaq explained. "And I was like, 'I'm watching the booty. What do you mean what am I doing?' That's what twerking is for, right?"

"The stuff that goes viral, but everyone's like, 'He's hitting on Meg,'" he continued. "I'm not hitting on Meg. Listen, she is so athletic, so beautiful and so gorgeous and the fact that she does it in a positive way, she's doing her thing. So kudos to her, shouts out to her. Listen, she's a beautiful girl, but the Shaq is not hitting on her."

For more on Shaq, watch below.