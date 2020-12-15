Sharon Osbourne Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. The longtime host of The Talk revealed on Monday that she was out of the hospital and recuperating after contracting the coronavirus.

Sharon, 68, took to Twitter to share the news and assure fans that she was doing alright, and was sequestered away from husband Ozzy Osbourne.

"I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19," she wrote. "After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus."

Sharon concluded her message, "Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

Due to Ozzy's health complications, the 72-year-old rocker is at higher risk for serious complications with regards to the coronavirus, and it appears the family is taking necessary precautions to prevent transmission.

Due to Ozzy's health complications, the 72-year-old rocker is at higher risk for serious complications with regards to the coronavirus, and it appears the family is taking necessary precautions to prevent transmission.