Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened.

"Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @GHOSTADVENTURES She was filming a new episode of Night Terror with me hahaha," he began his message. "Now that we have made that clear...she has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."

Jack Osbourne Instagram

Jack, 37, said that at this time, he would allow his mother to share exactly what happened when she wants to.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he added. "As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave to her to share about when she is ready."

On Friday, ET confirmed that Sharon was hospitalized in Ventura County, California.

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told ET the 70-year-old TV personality was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. Capt. Brian McGrath with the Ventura County Fire Department also told ET that EMS workers responded to a "medical call" at the hotel at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Osbourne was then transported to the Santa Paula Hospital.

ET reached out to Sharon’s rep for comment.

TMZ was the first to report that the matriarch of the Osbourne family was filming a show at the hotel when the medical incident occurred. Sharon’s medical emergency comes while she has recently been taking care of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, following his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.