Sharon Stone Explains Why She's 'Done Dating' at 62

Sharon Stone is done with dating. At 62 years old, the actress has her reasons for not seeking a partner and putting her friends and family first.

"I’m done dating. I’ve had it with dating," Stone told Drew Barrymore on her talk show this week. "Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more."

"I just feel like I don’t need another kid, I don’t want any insincerity and bologna and game planning. I don’t know how to say this in a way that is politically correct," the actress added, with Barrymore egging her to continue. "I don’t feel like men are at the same place women are right now. I have really good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots."

Barrymore then asked the Basic Instinct star if that has impacted the way she raises her three sons: Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14.

"Yes and they’ll come into my room, the three of them together, and they’ll start up some kind of guy conversation and I’ll be standing there and they’ll go, ‘We shouldn’t be doing this in front of Mom.’ And I say, ‘You shouldn’t be doing this in front of each other,’" Stone shared. "Let’s talk about it, why are we having this conversation anyway?"

The actress added that "there’s certain fears that boys and men have in the world today because there are certain misunderstandings about power and what it means to be masculine, and what it means to be powerful and what it means to be important."

"So I am trying to teach my boys that the ideas that men have passed on of what it means to be powerful and important might not be wholly correct," she explained. "And might not ultimately benefit them even in relationship to each other, so they can be more successful in the future and get things they want in their life, happy and healthy relationships, success in business. Just joy in their life."

During their conversation, the Drew Barrymore Show host also praised Stone for looking exceptional at her age, and asked what her secret to her youthful look was. Stone shared that it was knowing that there are things one should and should not do to their body as they grow older.

"I think there are certain things that are fun when we are young and damaging when we get older," she explained. "I think the thing is as we get older, we have to say debauchery is not great for a growing older body and when I got to be 40, I thought, ‘Oh look, I am going to get older. So how do I want to get older? I’d like to get older like a dancer.’"

Stone said that female dancers age "so beautifully," have great posture and move beautifully. "I thought, I have to behave more like a dancer and I am going to have to eat better," she shared. "I am thoughtful about what I put in my body and the way I treat my body so I get to keep it."

Earlier this year, Stone spoke with ET about her dating life. At the time, it appeared as if she was all about meeting people, even getting on the dating app Bumble until her account got blocked.

"It's open now. I'm open for business!" she told ET in February of being unblocked and getting back into the dating world. "It's going OK. I'm actually having a nice time. I've met a couple of nice people and I've actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that."

When asked what she was looking for in a partner, Stone said, "I'm looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else."

Hear more in the video below.