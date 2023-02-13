Sharon Stone Mourns Her Brother Patrick's Death in Tearful Video

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, and sharing her appreciation for those sending their love and support amid her time of loss.

Stone took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the news reports about her brother's death, posting a pair of snapshots of Patrick as a sweet tribute.

"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone," the Oscar-nominated actress captioned the post.

Shortly after, she shared a tearful video message for her fans, explaining, "Yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday."

Sharon added, "Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year, at 11 months old."

Patrick and his wife, Tasha Stone, lost their infant son to total organ failure last August, in an emotional blow that devastated the family. Patrick and Tasha also share a son, Hunter, and daughter Kaylee.

"Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief, and we appreciate all of your condolences," Sharon continued, through tears. "We've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have... I thank you very much for the love and support your showing us."

A rep for the coroner's office in Pennsylvania told TMZ that Patrick died from sudden cardiac death due to heart disease. Tasha shared the tragic news in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning," Tasha wrote

Tasha continued her post by noting that her late husband was her "world."

"He gave me 3 beautiful children that he loved and adored," she wrote. "He made sure to make it a point to let me know how much he loved me and how much I meant to him... I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend."

Tasha continued by telling her late husband that he "will always hold the biggest piece of my heart."

"I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief," she concluded. "Go hunting and fishing everyday. That's where you always felt safest and closest to God. I'm not ready and I don't want to say goodbye. I want to do this life with you. I'll always love you."